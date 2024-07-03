Bengaluru police register 39 cases on Day 1 of new criminal laws

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police registered 39 cases on Monday when the three new criminal laws came into force, data released on Tuesday showed.
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, from July 1.
The Whitefield division registered a maximum of nine cases, followed by Southeast (6), West (5), South and East (4 each), Northeast (3), and North and Central (2 each).
Four cases were also registered by the city traffic police under the new laws.
While seven cases were booked under the BNSS, the rest were under the BNS, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said.
“The officers and staff didn’t face any difficulties (while booking cases under the new laws),” Dayananda said during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday.
As of 9.30 pm on Monday, 80 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered across the state under the new laws.
Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara said: “If the laws applied to only the state, we would have asked for it to be rescinded. But it applies to the entire country. Moving forward, cases will be registered in lakhs under the new laws. Personnel have been trained and they will learn. It may take a couple of months to streamline.”
