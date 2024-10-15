Bengaluru Rains: Holiday declared for schools on Wednesday, work from home advisory for IT-BT companies

<p>Bengaluru: With rains smashing Bengaluru incessantly since Monday night all through Tuesday evening, the city district administration has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G said: “As of now, we’ve declared a holiday for schools and anganwadis. Exams are going on at some universities. We are verifying details to decide on declaring a holiday for colleges, too.”</p>.Rains lash Bengaluru, paralysing peak hour traffic.<p>As Thursday is a public holiday on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, authorities have declared leave for schools on Wednesday. </p>.<p><strong>WFH advisory for IT-BT companies</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, in view of the rains, the state issued a work from home advisory for IT-BT and private companies in Bengaluru</p>