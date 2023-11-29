Bengaluru road rage cases: An update

Bengaluru: A 77-year-old man, Krishnappa, died after being hit in the face with a stone at P G Halli last week. It was assumed to be an accident until a CCTV recording proved that it was a case of road rage (see box). The incident has triggered online discussions about the increasing number of road rage incidents in the city.
Around 20 cases in 2023 (till date) have been registered in the city’s south-east division, managed by C K Baba, DCP (South east). “This division has a high number of IT professionals and students. There have been cases of road rage here in the past, but these incidents are getting more traction now as the police department has been proactive in registering and handling the cases. Citizens are also posting about them more on social media platforms like X,” he adds.
Such cases are dealt with sternly, he says. CCTV footage has made catching offenders easier. “Rowdy sheets have been opened on anyone who is involved in physical assault of a police official or government official, women or anyone who is not at fault. Even scuffles that have occurred due to a language barrier have been recorded,” adds Baba.
He goes on to add that in all cases registered, perpetrators have been arrested and action taken.
In the last two months, one incident was reported from the South Division, says DCP (South), Rahul Kumar.
“A road rage incident was registered in Konankunte and the culprits were arrested, and the police opened rowdy sheets on them,” he says. Booking rowdy sheets against such miscreants sends out a strong message, he adds.
DCP (Whitefield), Shivakumar Gunare, pointed out that in the last 15 days, one case of road rage was registered near the Varthur area and the perpetrator was arrested. DCP (West), S Girish, stated that such incidents mostly happen in the outskirts.
‘Anger issues are on a high’
Paulomi Sudhir, professor, department of clinical psychology, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, says that she has come across numerous patients who have experienced anger in varied situations, including incidents on the road.
She observes that over the years there has been an increasing number of people seeking help for anger issues.
“Patients have told me about feeling impatient with motorists or drivers in front of them, with others who are not following rules, or with those cutting them in a line,” she adds.
How can one handle anger?
Anger management is multidimensional, and includes understanding triggers at the pre-arousal stage that could include other factors like hunger and any illnesses, understanding the situation in a positive way, or reframing the situation in one’s mind, Paulomi says.
“Deep breathing and deep muscle relaxation work in reducing anger, not just when driving but in other situations too. We ask people to identify high-risk situations and use these techniques accordingly,” she adds.
Cognitive changes along with physiological changes help most. “Changing certain beliefs could help. One has to practise arousal reduction and also generate alternate ways of looking at situations. Anticipating situations (like traffic blocks), analysing such situations, and regulating emotions during all challenging situations are recommended,” she adds.
The most effective psychological therapy for anger management is cognitive behaviour therapy — modifying unhelpful thoughts, learning skills in relaxation, and effective communication of emotions (anger expressed appropriately), Paulomi adds.