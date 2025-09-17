<p>Bengaluru: Rolls-Royce on Wednesday opened its newly expanded 700-seat Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The centre, which is the largest capability hub for the company, is built to house business teams and functions as well as enterprise services, engineering and digital teams.</p><p>The facility will house part of Rolls-Royce’s global digital capabilities and enterprise services team, alongside engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence businesses. This is in addition to the company's plans to double its sourcing from India over the next five years.</p><p>The facility was inaugurated at the Manyata Embassy Business Park. Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, who opened the centre, said Bengaluru ranks among the world’s top three aerospace cities for attracting foreign investments. </p><p>"Our state hosts companies with strengths across the entire aerospace and defence value chain. In power systems and propulsion, leaders like Aequs and Collins Aerospace stand out. In structural and mechanical components, Wipro and Mahindra Aerospace are driving progress. In specialised technologies, Boeing, Airbus, and Pixxel are pioneers. And in end-manufacturing, Sarla and Tata Advanced Systems are making significant contributions,” Patil said.</p>.<p>He added that the Karnataka Aerospace & Defence Policy offers an attractive incentive package for investors. “Here, research institutions, global companies, and home-grown startups work together to advance technology and manufacturing," he said.</p><p>Helen McCabe, Chief Financial Officer, Rolls-Royce plc, said, “India is significant to Rolls-Royce’s global journey of innovation and progress. This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub. As we expand our footprint, our focus remains steadfast on building a future-ready ecosystem, where we can co-create solutions with our teams and partners and deliver greater value for customers in India and worldwide.”</p><p>Rolls-Royce’s legacy in India spans 90 years, and today, over 1400 Rolls-Royce engines power various platforms of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Army. More than 3000 people work across its ecosystem, including 2000 engineers. The company's annual underlying revenue was £17.8 billion in 2024, and its underlying operating profit was £2.46 billion.</p><p>Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, congratulated the Rolls-Royce team on their new Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. </p><p>"It was also an opportunity to celebrate another brilliant example of the UK-India partnership that is driving increased investments and creating new jobs across our economies," Cameron said.</p>