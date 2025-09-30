Bengaluru second highest among seven cities reporting medical negligence cases: NCRB data

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru is placed second among the only seven other metropolitan cities which have recorded deaths due to medical negligence.</p><p>Three cases of medical negligence were reported from Bengaluru in 2023 and two cases were reported from other districts. </p>.Bengaluru tops in deaths due to negligence of civic bodies: NCRB data.<p>Though a few cases have been reported, citizens opined that the cases were under-reported and many cases at private facilities are brushed off without any reporting.</p><p>“At private facilities, there is a system in place and staff to specially look into such complaints. Even if there is a medical negligence case, it's settled without being reported. They also have a strong legal team to ensure that such incidents are tackled,” a medical practitioner working with multiple private hospitals said.</p><p>He opined that most of these cases would be reported from government facilities. Citizens however opined that there are many more cases even at government facilities.</p><p>“Many of them die outside the hospitals after they are denied treatment. They are sent off without any medication. However, the majority of them don't get reported since people who visit these facilities are unaware of the legal options available to fight such negligence,” a healthcare professional said.</p>