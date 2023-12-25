Bengaluru street vendors shine as Christmas shoppers embrace local markets

Geethanjali G, Bengaluru, DHNS (BYLINE)
Bengaluru: As the Christmas spirit descends on Bengaluru, the city's iconic shopping districts—Commercial Street, Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, Shivajinagar, and the bustling Pete areas—are aglow with twinkling lights and a festive ambience. This year, however, the holiday cheer comes with a twist: while the streets are alive with shoppers, the traditional stores are feeling a pinch.
At the heart of this festive hustle are the street vendors. They've become the unsung heroes of holiday shopping, offering everything from whimsical Christmas decorations to trendy hats and unique art pieces. Antony, who manages Evergreen Christmas Centre, notes a shift: People are flocking to street stalls and online shops for their holiday needs, leaving large stores trailing behind.
"The footfall is good this year but sales have gone down because people are buying decorations and gifts mostly from street vendors and online," said Antony.
The charm of these pop-up stalls and the convenience of online shopping have outshined the allure of brick-and-mortar stores. Ajit, overseeing a Korean lifestyle outlet on Church Street, echoes this sentiment, lamenting that sales have been stagnant since pre-Covid times, with the pandemic's resurgence adding to their woes.
But it's not all gloom. The city's residents are adapting and keeping the festive spirit alive in their own unique ways. Isabel, a local homemaker, shares her new approach:
"This Christmas, we are not travelling anywhere because Covid is on the rise but we are celebrating by sending wines and gifts to family and friends," said Isabel, who usually travels during this time of the year.
"We usually bake at home but this time we have bought cookies, plum cakes and a lot of brownies to gift our friends and family," said Kevin, a home baker.
Precautions by police
Vehicles will not be allowed on Church Street from December 31 noon to January 1 afternoon for a smooth flow and management.
“As there is no curfew this year, it would be quite challenging to handle the crowd,” said Vijay, a traffic assistant sub-inspector.