<p>Chennai: The buzz around actor Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan intensified on Friday with the release of its third single, Chella Magale, sung by the superstar himself. The song dropped at 5.04 pm, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding what is being billed as Vijay's cinematic swansong before his full-time foray into politics.</p><p>Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller. The makers have lined up a series of high-profile promotional events, including a grand audio launch in Malaysia on December 27, while the film's trailer will be unveiled on New Year's Day.</p><p>Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Chella Magale features Vijay in an emotional father-daughter moment, as hinted in the song's poster. Fans on social media have hailed it as an emotional high point, following the chart-topping numbers Thalapathy Kacheri and Oru Pere Varalaaru, both of which celebrate Vijay's screen legacy and have already emerged as massive hits.</p><p>Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, Jana Nayagan boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju. Sources say the three-hour-six-minute film features 10 high-octane action sequences woven around strong political themes. The film is also likely to release in Hindi under the title Jan Neta.</p><p>The audio launch, branded "Thalapathy Thiruvizha", will be held at Stadium Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, with Anirudh headlining the event. While the show is sold out and expected to draw around 90,000 fans, it has attracted scrutiny after Malaysian authorities reportedly banned political speeches, TVK symbols, banners or messaging. Organisers have said the event will remain strictly "entertainment only", with several film personalities, including Atlee, expected to attend.</p>