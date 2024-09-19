Bengaluru suffering from apathy of state govt; investors moving away: Piyush Goyal

On September 16, Goyal said, "We should be aspiring to go beyond. We should be aspiring to have our own silicon valley. I know Bengaluru is the Silicon Valley of India. But I think it's time we also start thinking in terms of maybe tying up with NICDC and creating a whole new township dedicated to entrepreneurs, startups, innovators, and disruptors".



In his post, the Union commerce and industry minister said the Tumakuru township has been left into a limbo by the state government, which does not even resolve their land issues.



The Union Minister said the Modi-government has a vision and commitment to build modern city infrastructure across Bharat, unlike the Congress, whose top leadership derides the country and its achievements even on foreign soil.



"Rome was not built in a day, and the world did not stop building after that! Great cities have come up since, whether it is Silicon Valley, New York, Bengaluru, or Mumbai and they have been the product of a vision for the greater good".