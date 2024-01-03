Bengaluru top cop praises officers for smooth NYE celebrations

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday praised his men for ensuring that the New Year celebrations went off smoothly.
Dayananda told reporters that Home Minister G Parameshwara was full of praise for the security arrangements made by the police and noted that no untoward incidents were reported during the celebrations.
"The crowds were probably higher this time than last year, but the police successfully handled them. The efforts have been widely appreciated,” Dayananda said.
He also acknowledged the presence of all officers on the day of the celebrations and remarked that usually full strength was rarely seen during such bandobasts.
Dayananda also praised the traffic police and called the traffic management "top-notch".
Many revellers appreciated the efforts of the police and some took to social media to share their views.
According to police sources, the Central Business District (CBD) alone witnessed a footfall of nearly three lakh on New Year's Eve.