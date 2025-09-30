Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru tops NCRB’s chart for civic negligence deaths for 4th successive year

Most deaths were attributed to poor roads and potholes, with others caused by electrocution, broken or encroached footpaths, and faulty public infrastructure.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 16:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 16:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNCRB

Follow us on :

Follow Us