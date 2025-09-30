Bengaluru tops NCRB’s chart for civic negligence deaths for 4th successive year

<p>Bengaluru: In 2023, 20 people lost their lives in Bengaluru in 19 separate incidents linked to civic body negligence, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows.</p><p>Bengaluru recorded the highest number of such deaths among 18 metropolitan cities, marking the fourth consecutive year it has topped the list.</p><p>Most deaths were attributed to poor roads and potholes, with others caused by electrocution, broken or encroached footpaths, and faulty public infrastructure.</p>.Bengaluru tops in deaths due to negligence of civic bodies: NCRB data.<p>On Monday, residents of Budigere alleged that a 22-year-old college student was run over by a truck after falling from her two-wheeler while navigating a pothole-ridden road.</p><p>While the NCRB tracks fatalities, citizens said injuries and long-term health issues caused by poor infrastructure are widespread.</p><p>“Many of us have fallen down and have fractures. Many of my friends have also complained of back pain and other problems such as slip disc and bulged disc. The health hazards owing to the poor roads are numerous,” said Sneha S, a techie from Bellandur.</p><p>Numbers peaked in 2019 with 49 incidents, compared to just three in 2018. The toll fell in recent years, with 31 deaths in 2021, 21 in 2022, and 20 in 2023.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently pulled up engineers and contractors over the state of Bengaluru’s roads, setting a one-month deadline to make city roads pothole-free.</p>