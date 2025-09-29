Bengaluru: Traffic curbs on Sarjapur Road for two months

<p>Bengaluru: The police have announced traffic restrictions for Sarjapur Road for up to two months, starting Sunday, due to the white-topping work. </p>.<p>One of the roads, from Automart Junction to Agara Junction, will remain closed until the work is completed. </p>.<p>Vehicle users have been advised to take the Koramangala-Jakkasandra side towards Agara and the Outer Ring Road to avoid congestion. </p>.Caretaker arrested for stealing Rs 2.5-lakh gold chain from elderly man in Bengaluru.<p>Traffic from Agara and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) towards Jakkasandra and Koramangala will be restricted. </p>.<p>Vehicles coming towards Koramangala via the ORR can travel on the Agara flyover upper ramp, enter the service road, either at 19th Main Road Junction or the 14th Main Road upper ramp, proceed to 14th Main Road Junction, take a right turn, and continue towards the Automart side. </p>