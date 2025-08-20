<p>Bengaluru: Two more people have been arrested for allegedly harassing and abusing Kannada actor Ramya alias Divya Spandana. </p>.<p>The suspects are Adarsha and Sanjay, both residents of Udupi.</p>.<p>The police are investigating which social media handles of the duo were used to send abusive messages to Ramya.</p>.'All are equal before law': Actor-politician Ramya reacts to Supreme Court order cancelling Darshan's bail.<p>With this, the arrests in this case are nine. </p>.<p>Ramya, a former MP, had filed a complaint on July 28 with Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh. </p>.<p>She alleged that she was trolled and vulgar comments were being posted against her on social media after she posted about the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswmay murder case, in which actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused. </p>.<p>The commissioner handed over the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police for a probe.</p>