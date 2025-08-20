Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Two more arrested in actor Ramya harassment case

The police are investigating which social media handles of the duo were used to send abusive messages to Ramya.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 22:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 22:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRamya

Follow us on :

Follow Us