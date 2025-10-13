<p>Bengaluru: A city-based woman doctor has filed a complaint with Sanjay Nagar police alleging that she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger on a KSRTC bus while returning from Doddaballapur.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Firoz Khan (32), a salesperson from RT Nagar.</p><p>According to police, the incident occurred on October 2 after she had boarded around 6 pm. </p>.Students protest at Bengaluru private university to demand HoD's sacking over sexual harassment case.<p>When the bus reached near Esteem Mall, the male passenger who was sitting next to her allegedly misbehaved by touching the complainant inappropriately.</p><p>The woman immediately informed the driver and called her brother, who alerted the police helpline 112. Police rushed to the spot and detained Khan. </p><p>He was later booked under BNS Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was later released on station bail, a senior officer said.</p>