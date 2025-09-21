Bengaluru: Zomato agent attacked over food delay, two held

<p>Bengaluru: Two individuals have been arrested by the Byatarayanapura police for allegedly assaulting a Zomato delivery agent over a delay in delivering a food order on Thursday night.</p>.<p>The victim, Chand Patel, was attacked by two residents of Shyamanna Garden, Mubarak and his friend Adil Hussain, at around 8 pm. According to the police, the attack was prompted by a trivial reason — the food delivery being late.</p>.Live-in nanny assaults 4-yr-old girl, flees with valuables in Bengaluru.<p>Based on a complaint from the victim, the Byatarayanapura police have registered a case and arrested the two accused, Mubarak (24) and Adil Hussain (22). The charges have been filed under BNS sections related to assault.</p>.<p>The police stated that further action is being taken in the case.</p>