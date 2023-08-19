Bengaluru's public education crisis

While most state-run schools are slowly being converted to English medium a group of Kannada parents is meeting today in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi to discuss the possibility of private schools that will teach science mathematics etc in Kannada. When asked about how the plan fits in the scheme of existing government schools most of which also teach in English medium Vasanth Shetty an entrepreneur who took the initiative to organise the meeting said that government schooling getting better is the ideal solution in the long term. “But in the near term we need strong advocacy for Kannada medium schools. We need good functional private Kannada medium schools for that to happen” says Vasanth Shetty who took the initiative. “We are involved here as parents first. I have a conviction about primary education in the child’s mother tongue. I have put my kids in Kannada medium for the same reason. I want more parents like me to join and that’s possible only with private Kannada medium schools for now” he says.