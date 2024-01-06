Bengaluru's Yelahanka grievance meet draws 2,600 applications     

Bengaluru: Residents of Yelahanka, Dasarahalli and Byatarayanapura constituencies on Friday submitted over 2,600 applications at the 'Government at your doorstep' grievance redressal meet held in Yelahanka’s Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan.
Many women wanted to get their names registered for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, while others complained that they had not yet received the amount as outlined in the scheme.
Kumari, a resident of Byatarayanapura constituency, said: “After a minor correction in my mother Lakshmi's name, we stopped receiving the amount.”
Renuka, a 60-year-old homemaker, wanted the government to provide hearing aid for her hearing-impaired husband, an autorickshaw driver, while also raising issues about her BPL card.
“We had a BPL card earlier. But after my daughter’s marriage, we added our son-in-law's name on the card. But because he pays his taxes, we do not get free ration now,” Renuka told DH.
Shivarajamma and Usha from Siddhartha Colony, Madiwala, urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to sanction construction of an anganwadi in the colony for ragpickers' children. “About 40 to 50 children live in our colony. We are seeking approvals to start the construction of the anganwadi with the help of an NGO,” said Usha.
Deadline to process appeals
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said he has instructed officials to segregate all the appeals ward-wise and resolve them within a strict deadline. "We have taken the telephone numbers of the applicants. We will coordinate with them on each appeal. We are forming a separate team to resolve these issues," he said.
Biggest concerns
A majority of appeals were submitted to the BBMP and Revenue Department about khata issues.
“About five lakh women are not receiving the Gruha Lakshmi (scheme) amount due to some technical issues. Some women have given their husbands’ phone numbers and bank account details after registering their names. This will be sorted out soon,” said Shivakumar.
Many faced issues with their BPL cards, Anna Bhagya, Arogya and other schemes, while others sought assistance to get their property documents in order.
DKS' directions
Shivakumar urged people to unhesitatingly report bribe demands, which he felt was increasing, assuring strict action against errant officials.
He said the government plans to fix cameras across the city to identify those dumping waste and file cases against them, while also highlighting the widespread dumping of construction debris.
Parking restrictions for Saturday's meet
Ahead of Saturday’s grievance redressal programme at the RBANMS High School Grounds in Sivanchetti Gardens, the city's traffic police have restricted parking on both sides of St John's Road, Gangadhara Chetti Road, and Dickenson Road.
Two-wheeler users can park on the Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, while four-wheelers can be parked at the Hasanath Women's and Evening College Grounds, RBANMS Grounds, on the premises of the Subramanya Swamy Temple at St John's Road, and behind the Thiruvalluvar statue.