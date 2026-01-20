Bescom to add 1,051 MW of solar power under KUSUM C by March

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) aims to add 1,051 MW of solar power by March 2026, as it has expedited the works underway on 157 projects under the KUSUM C scheme. </p>.<p>According to a senior Bescom official, 32 projects with a combined capacity of about 200 MW have already been completed. By January 2026, 500 MW, and by March, 1,051 MW of solar power capacity will be completed. </p>.<p>Bescoms believes the projects will empower farmers with solar power and reduce their dependence on the power utility. </p>.<p>“These projects will provide solar power that will be supplied to agricultural pumpsets. So their dependency on traditional power supply reduces,” a senior Bescom official said. </p>.<p>While agricultural pumpsets receive nearly seven hours of power daily, farmers are unhappy, according to a Bescom source. </p>.Power theft up as Bescom stops connections to homes without OCs.<p>“Reliable power supply is still a dream for many farmers. Many want power supply for longer hours or during a particular time. Solar-powered pumpsets will address many of these issues,” the source said. </p>.<p>Tenders have been invited for the generation of 2,520 MW of solar power across Karnataka.</p>.<p>The state aims to generate 3,900 MW of solar power under the KUSUM C programme. As many as 397 electricity substations in the state are being solarised. </p>.<p>“This is expected to help at least 6.7 lakh farmers. Apart from this, other farmers are also being encouraged to solarise their pumpsets under KUSUM B, where the subsidy under the state is increased to 50%. Now, farmers have to only pay 20% of the cost as the other 30% is paid by the central government,” a senior Bescom official said. </p>