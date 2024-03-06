Biker sentenced to 3 months in jail for mowing down pedestrian in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The 1st Metropolitan Magistrate Traffic Court (MMTC), Bengaluru, on Tuesday sentenced two people in connection with a 2017 accident on Varthur Main Road.
In the incident, which occurred on March 28, 2017, the 34-year-old accused, Raghavendra, mowed down a 60-year-old pedestrian, Appanna, near the Marathahalli bridge shortly after midnight.
It was found that Raghavendra was riding a motorcycle without insurance. Appanna sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital.
The HAL Airport traffic police filed an FIR under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to sections 187 (punishment for offences relating to accidents), 146 (necessity for insurance against third party risk), and 196 (driving an uninsured vehicle) of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The 1st MMTC sentenced Raghavendra to three months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000.
Kishore Kumar, 41, the owner of the motorcycle, was also fined Rs 1,000, failing which he will face 15-day simple imprisonment.
