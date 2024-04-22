Bikers hold fund-raising rally to build homes for 1,000 orphans

Bengaluru: About 250 people, including 50 transgenders, took out a 24-kilometre motorbike rally on Sunday to raise funds to build homes for 1,000 orphans.
The rally — Ride for Equality — was jointly organised by SHE for Society, a women bikers' NGO, Nammane Summane Welfare Trust, and Association of Biking Community. Bengaluru traffic wardens extended their support to the rally.
Shalini Deepak, a founding member of SHE for Society, said the Nammane Summane Trust was constructing homes for orphans on an acre of land in Gangondanahalli, for which funds were being raised.
"Almost 80% of the construction has been completed. The trust needs close to Rs 10 lakh to finish the work. Through this rally, we are trying to get some funding,” she said.
The initiative is the first of its kind in India and symbolises a significant step towards inclusivity and equality, Shalini said.
The rally was flagged off near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar around 7.20 am. All the participants reached Gangondanahalli, where the shelter homes are being built, around 9 am.
Participants made monetary contributions to the cause. Through the rally, the collaborators have requested the public to make contributions. Direct donations can be made to Nammane Summane Trust.
