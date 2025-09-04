<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint at the Upparpet police station against objectionable content targeting its leaders.</p>.<p>A delegation of party leaders met the police inspector and submitted the complaint.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the police had not acted against those who had posted the content and portrayed BJP leaders in a poor light.</p>.Karnataka BJP MLA booked for 'abusing' Superintendent of Police.<p>"We have lodged a complaint with the police and have demanded immediate action against the culprits. We have also urged the police to see that the post is withdrawn immediately," the former Deputy Chief Minister said.</p>