Blaze in Bengaluru cafe exposes gaps in safety protocols

Kamal Pant, Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, said 12 cylinders were stocked in just one place. It is suspected that Kumar, the chef, was about to begin work when a gas leak ignited a fire which spread rapidly, he said. “The chef was cooking close to where 12 cylinders were stored, four of which burst. Two of the four were completely ripped apart to resemble a single sheet of metal. The whole incident occurred due to the cafe owner’s negligence,” Pant told DH.