BLR Hubba kicks off with murals at metro stations

<p class="bodytext">A public art initiative, GodeBlr, will kick off next week. It is an event in the run-up to BLR Hubba. It is anchored by UnboxingBLR, a not-for-profit platform, and will feature murals by 10 artists. Godé is the Kannada word for wall. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Kamini Sawhney, curator of the project, says, “The idea is to look at art as a tool to communicate with the city and create open dialogues with its citizens.” The theme this year is ‘Bengaluru Hues’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The city was a pensioner’s paradise before it became the country’s tech capital. The works will explore what happened to the city and its citizens in between,” she explains. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The public project is in collaboration with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). “We will start with murals in 10 metro stations. Some of these proposed walls are at Benniganahalli, Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road, Yeshwanthpur, Halasuru, and Sandal Soap Factory stations,” Kamini shares. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The artists participating were selected from a list of applicants by a jury including artist-author Suresh Jayaram, artist Ravikumar Kashi, and multidisciplinary artist Archana Hande. The shortlisted applicants include groups like Team Ghichpich, Aravani Art Project and Param Art Studios, and artists like Manjunath Honnapura, Manjunath H P, Rohit Bhasi, Santosh Pattar, Shantamani Muddaiah, Anpu Varkey and Anil Kumar. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">The project is inviting volunteers till October 30. Check @godeblr on Instagram.</span></p>