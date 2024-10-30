Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BLR Hubba kicks off with murals at metro stations

It is anchored by UnboxingBLR, a not-for-profit platform, and will feature murals by 10 artists. Godé is the Kannada word for wall.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 03:15 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us