B'luru homemaker defrauded of Rs 5 lakh by 'Mumbai Crime Branch'

Cyber fraudsters masquerading as "Mumbai Crime Branch" accused a homemaker of money laundering and conned her out of Rs 5 lakh.
Konika Mathur, 35, a resident of DLF Woodland Heights near Jigani, fell prey to a fraud perpetrated through the misuse of her Aadhaar number and email.
Her ordeal began after she received an automated phone call at 9.05 am on September 7 and was asked to press 1 to retrieve her "cancelled consignment".
Konika thought one of her e-commerce packages may have been lost. Once she pressed 1, a man who gave his name as Ajay called her. He spoke fluent English and introduced himself as a "FedEx representative". He said her Taiwan-bound package was confiscated by the "Mumbai customs" because it contained 150 grams of MDMA, an illicit drug.
When a perplexed Konika replied she hadn't sent the package, the caller insisted it belonged to her because it contained her name, email, phone number and Aadhaar. After Konika's protestations, the caller said her personal documents were likely misused. He asked her to come to Mumbai to give a statement and clear her name.
When Konika said she couldn't travel to Mumbai, she was asked to give a video statement to the "Mumbai Crime Branch" on Skype. Speaking Hindi, the second caller introduced himself as Naresh and even sent her his "identification".
He said her documents were used for sending hawala money as they were linked to a joint bank account belonging to Imran Malik, a suspected militant. She was threatened with an account freeze if she didn't transfer all the money to "the account of the Mumbai Crime Branch". She was promised she would get it back. During this entire conversation, the caller didn't switch on his camera.
Konika transferred Rs 5,00,985 to the ICICI Bank account number 756605000785, which belonged to Kantipudi Veera Raghav, "an officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch", but was later traced to Andhra Pradesh.
Konika later found the number unreachable and filed a complaint at the Jigani police station.
"I felt trapped," Konika told DH. "The fraudster was continuously on call. I lost my life's savings in just an hour-and-a-half."
According to Konika, she had submitted her Aadhaar copy and email at an enrolment camp at her apartment complex. Several residents are said to have received similar phone calls.
An officer close to the investigation said they sent a letter to the bank concerned on Friday, but refused to give details.
