BMCRI convocation: A day of pride for Class of 2018 as medicos don robe of responsibility

Bengaluru: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) buzzed with excitement on Friday as 245 graduating medical students from the class of 2018 celebrated their momentous achievement.
The air crackled with joyful chatter and a sense of heartwarming pride.
While everyone beamed with pride under their black caps adorned with gold tassels, the joy was especially contagious on the faces of 10 medallists and special awardees who excelled in their respective subjects.
The best outgoing student overall and in academics Dr Pritik A Shah was also the highest scoring student in five subjects and the MBBS overall phase III part 1 and 2 topper. Dr Anudeep S and Dr Chandranana Sahoo were the phase I and II toppers, respectively.
Top scorers in other subjects included Dr Harshita Umesh, Dr Nachiket C, Dr Shridhar Doddamani, Dr Ritika Agrawal, Dr Chitra Alseis, Dr Rachana G, and Dr Yathish MA.
Three of these graduates also ranked within the top 10 highest scorers of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences — Dr Pritik came second, Dr Chandranana came third, and Dr Shridhar came ninth. Dr Chitra also received the RGUHS gold medal for the highest score in Pharmacology.
The happy graduates chatted excitedly, medals shining and diplomas in hand.
"I was looking forward to this," said Dr Shridhar from Bijapur, who wants to specialise in medicine. Bengaluru natives Dr Chitra and Dr Chandranana also want to pursue medicine since they “connect to it”.
They want medical aspirants to be sure of their decision and continue working hard through the periods of self-doubt and uncertainty.
Belur native Dr Yathish MA, who was also the best outgoing student (sports), is an ardent athlete. "No matter what day it is, I dedicate two to two-and-a-half hours every evening for sports because I like keeping myself fit," he said, expressing his desire to pursue the civil services.
Dr Pritik, who hails from a family of doctors, said he always wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a surgeon. "The best part of BMC is that it's almost like a temple. It gave me everything I thought it could have given me and taught me to be who I am today," he said.
(Published 22 March 2024, 20:26 IST)