BMRCL pushes to increase non-fare revenue by up to 25%

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working to raise non-fare revenue by up to 25%, officials told DH.

The opening of new stations along the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra has created greater potential for higher non-fare revenue, a well-placed BMRCL source told DH. 

Currently, non-fare revenue contributes 12–14% of BMRCL's annual revenue.

"We are exploring more avenues to increase non-fare revenue. At present, it comes through retail outlets, advertisements, and parking. We have also opened advertisements on station facades. The BMRCL has large parcels of land, and we are exploring how to put them to use in a way that benefits the public," an official said.

An increase in non-fare revenue will help cover staff salaries. "Fare box revenue goes to operational costs like electricity and maintenance. Non-fare revenue is used for salaries. If it rises to 25%, it can cover the salary roll-out," he added.

Advertising contract

In this direction, the BMRCL has signed a nine-year advertising contract with Signpost India, granting rights across 67 of 83 stations with potential revenue of Rs 700 crore. MG Road, Majestic, and Indiranagar are some of the stations covered in the contract.

"With this contract, we have secured rights for both indoor and outdoor advertising. No space will hamper the daily commute. With the BMRCL carrying 10 lakh daily commuters, mostly young and tech-savvy, brands are keen to engage," said Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director, Signpost India.

Earlier this year, the BMRCL signed two seven-year contracts for advertisement-wrapped trains on the Green and Purple lines. Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor secured exclusive rights, expected to raise Rs 25 crore annually.

Officials clarified that higher non-fare revenue will not affect fares. "Currently, metro fares are on par with the national standard. While Namma Metro fares were hiked earlier, other metros will soon follow," a senior BMRCL official said.