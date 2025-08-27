Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMRCL pushes to increase non-fare revenue by up to 25%

The opening of new stations along the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra has created greater potential for higher non-fare revenue, a well-placed BMRCL source told DH.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 21:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 21:54 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroBMRCL

Follow us on :

Follow Us