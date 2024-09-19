Home
BMTC bus mows down man at Majestic

Around 11.45 pm, while entering the bus stand, the driver hit the man and reportedly ran over his body, killing him on the spot.
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 20:57 IST

Bengaluru: A bus mowed down a man near the BMTC bus stand in Majestic late on Tuesday.

The Upparpet traffic police have detained the BMTC bus driver, Gopal N, operating from the Yeshwantpur depot, and ferrying passengers from Nelamangala to Majestic.

Police suspect the man was a beggar, aged between 40 and 45 years. He had no belongings or objects of personal identification on him, police said. 

Bengaluru newsMajesticbmtc bus

