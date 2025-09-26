Menu
BMTC gets new chief as Siddaramaiah drops 7 names from Congress high command's list

Siddaramaiah has given positions to two Congress leaders who were not in the high command’s list: Niketh Raj Maurya as BMTC chairperson and HD Ganesh as Mysuru Paints & Varnish Ltd chairperson.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 15:52 IST
