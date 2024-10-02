BMTC launches driver training course for general public in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched driver training courses for the general public. </p>.<p>The courses will provide training in both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Passenger Vehicles (HPVs). </p>.<p>For LMV training, applicants should be at least 18 years old and for HPVs 20 years old. </p>.<p>Applicants are required to submit documents regarding the proof of birth (birth certificates, SSLC marks cards, transfer certificates or notary-certified documents), Aadhaar cards and five passport-sized photographs. </p>.Motorcyclist run over by BMTC bus, his helmet crushed.<p><strong>Fee details</strong></p><p><strong>LMV training with driving licence (26 days)</strong><br>Residential: Rs 13,000; non-residential: Rs 7,000</p>.<p><strong>HPV training with driving licence (26 days)</strong><br>Residential: Rs 16,700; non-residential: Rs 11,000 </p>.<p>The course will be imparted at the Driver Training Centre, Vaddarahalli, Kadabagere post, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru-562130. </p>.<p>For details, call 7760991085 and 6364858520 (during office hours). </p>.<p><strong>New bus route</strong></p><p>The BMTC will launch the following bus route (non-AC) on October 3:</p><p><strong>298MY - </strong>Yeshwantpur-Devanahalli via Mathikere, BEL Circle, Hebbal and Yelahanka. Two buses will be deployed on this route, and will make six trips one-way. </p>