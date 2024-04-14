BMTC launches special buses for IPL matches

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), on Saturday, announced special buses from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to different parts of the city during IPL matches on April 15 and May 4, 12 and 18.
BMTC will be running various buses on the following routes, depending on the traffic needs:
SBS-1K: Kadugodi Bus Station (HAL Road)
SBS-13K: Kadugodi Bus Station (Hoodi Road)
G-3: Electronic City (Hosur Road)
G-4: Bannerghatta National Park
G-6: Kengeri KHB Quarters (MCTC-Nayandahalli)
G-7: Janapriya Township (Magadi Road)
G-10: R K Hegde Nagara (Nagavara, Tannery Road)
G-11: Bagaluru (Hennuru Road)
