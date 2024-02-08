Bangalore University invites applications for NE hostel  

Five years after construction, the Bangalore University (BU) has invited applications from women students from the northeast for accommodation at its northeastern hostel on the Jnanabharati campus.
While priority will be given to those enrolled in Bangalore University and its affiliated colleges, admission to the hostel is also available for students from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura pursuing higher education in universities and affiliated colleges in Bengaluru.
Students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, PhD and other professional courses from the northeastern states are eligible to apply.
Interested students can visit http://bangaloreuniversity. karnataka.gov.in. Contact 7348826134/080-22961096 to get queries addressed.
Spanning 5.5 acres, the hostel has a capacity to accommodate around 2,000 students. Construction was undertaken in collaboration with the Northeastern Council, which provided funding, while Bangalore University allocated the land. Completed in 2018, the building served as a Covid Care Centre for two years during the pandemic.