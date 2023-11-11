Burst crackers only from 8 pm-10 pm, says top cop; announces task force

Bengaluru: Only green crackers can be sold during Deepavali celebrations between November 12 and 14 in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Friday.
The commissioner said that firecrackers can be burst only from 8 pm to 10 pm, as per directions from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).
This year, 62 open spaces were chosen in consultation with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. “There were 912 applications, of which permission to set up temporary stalls were granted to 263. Licences will be given to them,” Dayananda said.
The commissioner also announced the setting up of joint task forces to crack down on violators.
“The task force will comprise an officer of the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), along with representatives from the BBMP, Fire and Emergency Services, Electrical Inspectorate and the Pollution Control Board. They will keep a check on illegal sales and storage of firecrackers. They will ensure that those who received the licences strictly implement the conditions,” he said.
"Those setting up stalls have to follow certain conditions — only green crackers should be sold as per the order of the Supreme Court. The sales are only allowed only from morning to evening."