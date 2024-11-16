Businessman found dead inside burning car in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 42-year-old businessman was charred to death inside his car in western Bengaluru on Saturday in a suspected case of death by suicide. </p><p>The deceased is Pradeep C, a resident of Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage who operated a hotel consultancy service.</p>.<p>Sources in the fire department said that the control room was alerted at 2.45 pm.</p><p>“Fire tender was dispatched,” the officer said. “Firefighters found that car burning and there was a man inside, who we suspect was already dead. The fire was subsequently doused and the body retrieved.”</p><p>The jurisdictional Byadarahalli police have taken over the investigation. Officials said that the Skoda car with a Delhi registration was found parked in a deserted area near Muddinpalya. </p>.Man kills son over the latter’s drunken misbehaviour, arrested in Bengaluru.<p>“We suspect it may be a case of suicide,” a senior police officer said. “CCTV feed showed the man was alone in the car. We are not concluding that it is a case of suicide as of now and investigations are ongoing.”</p><p>CCTV footage from a nearby house reviewed by the <em>DH</em> showed the car entering the area at around 2.05 pm.</p><p>"We are yet to establish any motive as the investigation is in its early stage," another senior officer said. "We will investigate all the angles, including financial. It is suspected that he bought a flammable liquid, possibly petrol, poured it inside and lit the match. This is yet to be established as forensic analysis is underway." </p><p>As of now, the police have registered an Unnatural Death Report under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is under way.</p>