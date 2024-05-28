BWSSB begins hydro testing; Cauvery water supply for 110 villages soon

Bengaluru: The BWSSB has begun hydro testing in the Cauvery Stage V project that aims to provide water to 110 villages in the city’s periphery.
Once the test is completed, authorities will inspect the project and send it for approval to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is funding it via a loan.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said the board is confident of completing the project by mid-June and begin supplying water.
Residents of the 110 villages await rollout of the project, that was approved way back in 2016. The BWSSB attributed the delay to the labour shortage during the pandemic and the heavy rains during 2021 and 2022.
The project will pump 775 MLD of water from Cauvery to these villages with the help of over 2,800 km of pipeline and three pump houses.
Penalty for letting rainwater into sewage lines
The BWSSB will soon start a survey to identify people who let rainwater into sewage pipelines and start penalising them.
Allowing rainwater into the sewage network creates pressure on the pipeline, causing sewage to overflow during the rainy season. It also allows precious rainwater to go waste.
"Our aim is also to promote the use of rainwater harvesting systems. As part of the survey, we will also identify houses without rainwater harvesting systems and create awareness among them,” Manohar said, urging people to install rainwater harvesting systems and allow recharge pits to improve groundwater levels.
Published 27 May 2024, 21:22 IST