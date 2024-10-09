Home
BWSSB to organise water adalat on October 10

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:03 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 03:03 IST
