BWSSB to organise water adalat on October 10

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.</p>.<p>Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.</p>.BWSSB's 'Varuna Mitra' training to expand skilled workforce.<p>It will be held in the sub-divisional offices in Yelahanka New Town, JP Nagar 8th Phase, Jayanagar 4th Block, Chikka Lalbagh, Banashankari 3rd Stage, A Narayanapura, Kasturinagar, Halasuru, Koramangala 3rd Block and Nagarabhavi.</p>.<p>Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888. </p>