Car driver held for stabbing four over speeding in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The KR Puram police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed and injured four people who questioned him about speeding in his car. </p>.<p>Police said that the suspect, Santhosh, drove speedily near RR Layout around 8.30 pm on September 24 and parked it next to a drain.</p>.<p>Four people who had sat nearby questioned Santhosh over his driving. Angered, Santhosh allegedly attacked them with a knife and drove away. </p><p>The KR Puram police, who registered a case, traced him. They are now verifying his background to ascertain if he has any criminal record. </p>