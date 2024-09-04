Home
Car mows down 75-year-old woman at Kengeri

The car hit 75-year-old Sumitramma, a resident of Ramohalli, when she was crossing the road near the bus stand around 2.50 pm, the Kengeri traffic police said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 23:39 IST

Bengaluru: A car mowed down a septuagenarian near the Kengeri bus stand on Monday afternoon. 

The car hit 75-year-old Sumitramma, a resident of Ramohalli, when she was crossing the road near the bus stand around 2.50 pm, the Kengeri traffic police said. 

She sustained head injuries due to the impact and was taken to hospital by the car driver himself, where she was declared dead on arrival. 

Police have detained the driver under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (related to causing death or injury by driving or riding in a negligent or rash manner). 

Published 03 September 2024, 23:39 IST
