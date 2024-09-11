Cauvery Stage V all set for launch, water to reach 110 villages in 10 days  

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has completed testing the Cauvery Stage V pipelines and supply system, submitting a final report to the government seeking approval to commission the project.
Cauvery water has already reached the Gottigere Ground Level Reservoir (GLR) ahead of the official commissioning.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar stated that Cauvery water could begin reaching the homes of residents in 110 villages within the next 10 days. "We have submitted the report to the government and are awaiting official confirmation to begin the commissioning process," he said.
Although the physical infrastructure was completed in July, the BWSSB took an additional month to thoroughly test the system. Officials confirmed that the network, including valves and trunk lines, underwent extensive testing.
"We conducted comprehensive tests on various components, including pumps, network lines and valves. Everything is ready for commissioning," a senior BWSSB official said.
However, some residents of the 110 villages awaiting water supply have raised concerns about the condition of pipelines installed nearly five years ago. "These pipelines, which serve homes, were laid a long time ago and have not been tested recently. This is worrying and may delay the project," a resident of Horamavu said.
Manohar, however, expressed confidence in the integrity of the pipelines.
"These are standard pipes that come with a guarantee. While some dirt may have accumulated over time, we will flush it out once the project is commissioned," he assured. He also emphasised that the board would prioritise water supply for residents who have already paid and have been waiting for several years.
Lukewarm response to water board's connection drive
The BWSSB has launched a Cauvery water connection drive, encouraging residents to apply for water connections.
However, sources indicate that the response has been tepid, with many residents expressing willingness to pay only after the project is fully commissioned.
Despite there being close to three lakh households in the 110 villages, the BWSSB has yet to secure even one lakh applications. Officials are hopeful that more residents will come forward once the water supply begins.
