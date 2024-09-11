Cauvery Stage V all set for launch, water to reach 110 villages in 10 days  

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has completed testing the Cauvery Stage V pipelines and supply system, submitting a final report to the government seeking approval to commission the project.

Cauvery water has already reached the Gottigere Ground Level Reservoir (GLR) ahead of the official commissioning.

BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar stated that Cauvery water could begin reaching the homes of residents in 110 villages within the next 10 days. "We have submitted the report to the government and are awaiting official confirmation to begin the commissioning process," he said.