CCB rips through drug networks in Bengaluru; hauls in Rs 1.5 crore stash  

<p>Bengaluru: In a week-long series of raids, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) dismantled several drug peddling networks in Bengaluru, arresting nine people, including two foreigners, and seizing narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore.</p>.<p>The CCB's Narcotics Control Squad said the haul included 506 grams of MDMA crystal, 50 LSD stamps, 85 grams of cocaine, and 56 grams of hydroganja.</p>.<p>The crackdown began on August 25 in Kumaraswamy Layout, where two local peddlers were caught selling low-cost LSD stamps to college students. The police seized 50 stamps worth Rs 6 lakh.</p>.<p>On August 30, the Avalahalli police arrested a foreigner on a medical visa at HSR Layout. She had been trafficking cocaine, buying from other foreigners and selling locally. The police recovered 22 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2 lakh.</p>.<p>On September 1, the Amruthahalli police arrested a hydroganja peddler and seized 56 grams worth Rs 28 lakh.</p>.<p>On September 3, multiple raids followed.</p>.<p>In Hebbagodi, a peddler using his mobile service job as cover was arrested with 110 grams of MDMA crystal worth Rs 15 lakh. He admitted to sourcing the contraband from Kerala. The same day, another foreigner on a medical visa was held in the area. He confessed to buying MDMA and cocaine from African dealers and selling them to college students and tech employees. The police seized 81 grams of MDMA and 63 grams of cocaine worth Rs 15 lakh.</p>.<p>A Kerala native, who ran a bakery, was arrested at a hotel near Silk Board Junction. He admitted to sourcing drugs from his home state and selling 300 grams of MDMA crystal worth Rs 36 lakh.</p>.<p>In Ramamurthy Nagar, a lodge was raided after a tip-off. Two drug addicts from Mangaluru were found running a trafficking racket with the involvement of the lodge owner. The police seized 15 grams of MDMA, syringes, needles and a weighing machine worth Rs 3 lakh. The lodge was later seized as part of the probe.</p>