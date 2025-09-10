Menu
CCB rips through drug networks in Bengaluru; hauls in Rs 1.5 crore stash  

The CCB’s Narcotics Control Squad said the haul included 506 grams of MDMA crystal, 50 LSD stamps, 85 grams of cocaine, and 56 grams of hydroganja.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 20:10 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 20:10 IST
