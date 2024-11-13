Home
Bengaluru to get light rains, fluctuations in min/max temperatures  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature will decrease by 3-4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 03:10 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 03:10 IST
