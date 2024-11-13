Bengaluru to get light rains, fluctuations in min/max temperatures  

<p>Bengaluru: With light to moderate rainfall expected over the next two days, temperatures in Bengaluru have started to drop, although winter is still some time away.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature will decrease by 3-4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>N Puviarasan, head of the IMD's meteorological centre in Bengaluru, clarified that this temperature fluctuation does not signal the onset of winter. “The variation in temperatures is due to easterly winds,” he said, noting that the city had experienced low minimum temperatures in recent weeks because of northeasterly winds.</p>.<p>Currently, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 26°C and 21°C, and the minimum between 21°C and 19°C. Previously, the maximum temperatures had been between 29°C to 28°C, while the minimum ranged from 18°C to 19°C.</p>.<p>The IMD noted that a low-pressure system is developing over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts. This is accompanied by a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and the adjoining Kerala coast, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.</p>.Chennai schools to remain closed today as Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rains.<p>Puviarasan explained that this cyclonic circulation, combined with easterly winds, is causing cloudy skies over Bengaluru and South Interior Karnataka. The mean speed of the easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal's Andhra coast was 18 kilometres per hour on Tuesday.</p>.<p>IMD scientist CS Patil also mentioned that Bengaluru is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall until November 15.</p>