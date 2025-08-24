Class 10 girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her house on the outskirts of the city on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased was a class 10 student. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and launched a probe.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Ashok, the headmaster of the school where the deceased studied, spoke to the media and said she was a good student.</p>.<p>“We had no complaints about her. Since she was in class 10, as per the government directive, we conduct special classes for an extra hour,” he said. Ashok urged the students to speak to parents and teachers if they face any problems and seek help.</p>.Bengaluru’s garment boom leaves a toxic trail.<p>“We will also strive to create more awareness among students,” he added.</p>