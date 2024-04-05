Class 10 student 'slapped' by headmaster for having chit during SSLC exam

Bengaluru: The headmaster of Honnaganahatti High School in Tavarekere, southern Bengaluru, allegedly slapped a Class 10 student during the SSLC exam after he was found with a slip of written material.
According to a complaint filed by the boy’s mother, the high school was the centre for the Social Science exam on March 27. While entering the examination hall, her son forget he had the the slip of paper on him, she said.
Around 11.30 am, invigilators found the slip and informed the headmaster, Mrutyunjaya. The complainant alleged that headmaster slapped her son in front of everyone and did not permit him to continue writing the examination.
The Tavarekere police registered a case on March 30 under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "Arrests are yet to be made," an officer said, adding that investigations are on.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took note of the matter after a plea was filed and has sought a report from the Department of School Education.
A source in the department said the report would likely be submitted by the Block Education Officer (BEO) by Friday after analysing CCTV footage from the school and gathering other information. Necessary action would be initiated accordingly, the source said.
(Published 04 April 2024, 22:30 IST)