Climate change symposium on August 9

Bengaluru: Atria University will host a one-day symposium on climate change at its premises on Friday.
The organisers have pitched the symposium as an initiative toward building sustainable climate change solutions.
The event will feature a series of technical sessions led by scientists from institutions including IISc; IIT Gandhinagar; Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Bengaluru; Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune; World Resources Institute; Isro's National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad; National Institute of Advanced Studies; and Azim Premji University.
Among the themes of the technical sessions are data-driven models in climate studies, the impact of climate change on urban landscapes, winter precipitation in a changing climate, the role of satellites in monitoring climate change and the significance the Wayanad landslides hold for the future.
The symposium will culminate with a panel discussion on key themes around climate change.
Isro Chairman S Somanath is scheduled to inaugurate the event.
Published 05 August 2024, 21:14 IST