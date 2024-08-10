Climate scientists underline concerns, propose adaptation practices at Bengaluru event

Bengaluru: Evolving patterns of climate change and mitigation strategies shaped discussions at a one-day symposium hosted by Atria University here on Friday.
The event had scientists and experts from premier institutions underline concerns and propose approaches to impactful climate action.
Delivering the keynote address, S Somanath, ISRO Chairman, highlighted remote-sensing capabilities of Isro's satellites and the space agency’s work in quantifying the impact of climate change.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Somanath noted the immense potential in space technology, climate science and renewable energy, and encouraged students to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in climate technologies. He also urged them to contribute to Isro's initiatives by researching carbon sequestration projects and developing standardised climate data methodologies.
Prof J Srinivasan, distinguished scientist at IISc’s Divecha Centre for Climate Change, led a technical session on climate change concerns in the Indian context. He said outdoor activity involving significant effort will become impossible in some parts of the world, setting off threats to life and food security.
Speaking about people vulnerable to heat-wave conditions, including large sections of farm and construction labourers, he said India could explore the possibility of night work hours.
Experts from IISc; IIT Gandhinagar; Indian Institute for Human Settlements; Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune; Azim Premji University; World Resources Institute; NIAS; and ISRO led the other sessions.
Climate studies backed by numerical and data-driven models, research gaps in climate adaptation and the impact of climate change in India’s cities were some of the themes at the symposium.
