College student kills aunt for refusing money for Goa trip

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old boy allegedly killed his aunt (maternal uncle’s wife) for refusing to give him money for the Goa trip he planned with his friends, police said.
The suspect Jashwanth Reddy is a third year BTech student at a private college in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh. He allegedly strangled his aunt and later burnt her body and dumped it near Bingipura in Bannerghatta on Southern Bengaluru outskirts.
Police identified the deceased as Sukanya (43) who went missing on February 12, following which a complaint was filed at the Electronic city police station. Meanwhile the Bannerghatta police came across the body and were trying to identify the woman.
Based on the technical leads, police detained Reddy and grilled him, prompting him to spill the beans.
An officer, investigating the case told DH, that Reddy had planned a Goa trip with his college friends and was short of money. He visited Bengaluru on February 12, met his aunt and took her for a drive in a car planning to persuade her to give him money after that.
The officer said: “He was sloshed by the time he met her. He picked her up from her office, took her around the city and slowly he brought up the topic and requested money for his trip.”
But Sukanya didn’t have that much money. He then asked for the gold chain she was wearing which she refused to give and scolded him, according to police.
“He was infuriated and strangled her with his hands. Later, he dumped the body in a secluded place near Bannerghatta,” The officer said. “Fearing recognition, he visited a nearby petrol station, bought petrol in a plastic can and returned where he dumped the body to set it ablaze, pouring petrol.”
The officer said that Reddy grew up at his uncle’s house and was dear to the couple. Even the family didn’t expect this from him as he was brought up by them.
