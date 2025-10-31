Conman creates fake account of Tilaknagar police inspector; siphons off Rs 20,000

<p>Bengaluru: An unidentified fraudster created a fake social media account in the name of a police inspector and cheated his friends of ₹20,000 by offering to sell household furniture. Interestingly, the Inspector has to investigate his own case. </p><p>The Inspector K Vishwanath attached to Tilaknagar police station alleged in the complaint that on October 29, a fake account was created in the name of 'Vishwanatha PSI' on Facebook to claim that an Assistant Commandant with CRPF is his close friend and getting transferred. He wanted to sell his household furniture and also conveyed a message that all items are in good condition and he is responsible for everything and price is reasonable.</p>.Company loses Rs 12 lakh in online fraud in the name of cement purchase in Kundapur.<p>Since many of his friends know about the offer, they believed it to be genuine. One of his friends transferred Rs 20,000 through UPI in advance that very same evening the post was put up. Meanwhile, a few of his friends called the inspector and alerted him. Later, when he verified the details, it was found that no such message had been sent by the real account and that the account was floated to cheat the people. </p><p>A case has been registered in Tilaknagar police and the details of the accused are yet to be ascertained. </p>