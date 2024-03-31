Contractor fatally stabbed in chest in Bengaluru; neighbour among 3 suspects

Bengaluru: A 38-year-old earthworks contractor was allegedly hacked to death by one of his neighbours on Saturday midnight in South Bengaluru’s Thalaghattapura, police said.
The victim, Lingamurthy HS, was found stabbed in his chest at a site in Hemmigepura. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to deep wounds he sustained on his chest.
Lingamurthy was allegedly attacked by three men, including a man named Chiranjeevi alias Chiri, his brother stated in a police complaint. Chiri is a resident of Hemmigepura and a neighbour of the deceased.
The complainant noted that Chiranjeevi often picked fights with them for petty reasons and escalated them unnecessarily.
Thalaghattapura police have taken up a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the suspects. But they are yet to establish a possible motive behind the murder.
The complainant told police that his brother had called him twice before he was taken to hospital. In the first call, he allegedly told him Chiranjeevi had picked a fight with him and asked him to rush to the scene. The second call was made after Chiranjeevi allegedly stabbed him.
Lingamurthy was shifted to the hospital by one Kumar, said to be an eyewitness. Police have recorded his statement as well.
