Death trap: Crudely built, poorly maintained drains pose threat to residents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two recent accidents have brought the focus to the grave threat posed by the city’s open drains.
A 19-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling into an open drain in east Bengaluru, while a 31-year-old techie was killed in Kadubeesanahalli when a cement truck hit him as he swerved to avoid an open drain.
These incidents highlight the city’s dangerous drainage infrastructure, where clogged or uncovered drains pose severe risks to residents.
Residents' welfare associations have voiced their frustration over the situation.
K Subramanian, a member of Hennur Taskers, said, "I haven't seen a properly constructed drain in years. Most drains are covered with cast slabs, but one in every seven or eight is broken, forcing people to walk on the roads.”
He further noted that rainwater regularly floods certain areas, worsening the danger. "This is poor planning. I have lived on Hennur Main Road since 2006, and things have deteriorated dramatically."
Subramanian also pointed out that areas on Bengaluru’s outskirts lack proper sewage pipelines, leading residents to dump septic waste into stormwater drains. "The drains are heavily contaminated. It’s an absolutely horrendous situation."
In Blessing Garden Layout, resident Suresh added: “Our drains are filled with silt and waste, and the covers are often missing. Despite complaints to the BBMP, no action is taken.”
Sarjapur resident Varghese Thomas noted that unfinished drainage work has worsened traffic and road conditions. "Encroachments have been removed in some areas, but the situation is still chaotic."
Major drains to take 3 years to complete: BBMP
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said zonal commissioners have been tasked with reviewing the drainage works. Projects initiated under the state’s Nava Nagarothana Scheme are ongoing, with major drains expected to take three years to complete.
Published 20 September 2024, 21:29 IST