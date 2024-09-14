Deccan International students urge BBMP to clear garbage dump near campus  

Bengaluru: Frustrated since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) failed to clear a garbage dump close to its premises, students of Deccan International wrote to the BBMP Chief Commissioner urging his intervention.
The students personally visited the BBMP head office at Corporation Circle and the Vasanth Nagar ward office to submit their letters and seek assistance. Their complaint centers around the waste management practices occurring just 25 to 50 metres from their school, which include open waste segregation and transportation.
In their letter, the principal of Deccan International School listed out the issues caused by the garbage processing. “The open waste segregation has led to a foul smell and increased mosquito menace, and poses a health hazard, particularly in light of the rising dengue cases in the city,” the principal wrote.
The student council's letter further detailed the impact on their daily life. They reported that the unbearable stench has made it impossible to open classroom windows and has resulted in dengue infection among students.
“The ongoing garbage dumping has escalated into a safety issue, with stray dogs attacking pedestrians and garbage trucks causing traffic congestion,” the student council noted.
Despite submitting several letters to the BBMP since June, the principal said no action has been taken to address the problem.
Published 14 September 2024, 03:32 IST