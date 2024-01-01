Denied permission for New Year photoshoot, Bengaluru student hangs self

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student in the city allegedly died by suicide after her parents refused permission for a photo shoot on New Year’s Eve, police officials said Monday. The deceased is a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student, who stayed with her parents in Sudhamanagar in Central Bengaluru.

According to a police investigator, she had recently completed a photography course and was an amateur photographer. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her room, by her parents, on Sunday morning.

The parents told the police that Varshini had sought their permission on Saturday for a photo shoot at a mall on New Year’s Eve, which they refused. She then went into her room and was found dead the following day.

The jurisdictional Wilson Garden police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and handed over her body to her family after an autopsy.

“No note was found so far,” the investigator said, adding, “However, further investigations are underway and we are also checking her mobile phone.”