Diplomats raise pride flags as a mark of solidarity with the queer community in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), Bengaluru-based international diplomats displayed solidarity with the queer community by raising pride flags in front of the State Central Library on Thursday.
IDAHOBIT is observed on May 17 annually to raise awareness about how the rights of the LGBTQ+ community are human rights and the community experiences discrimination and violence worldwide. This year's theme is "No one is left behind: Equality, freedom, and justice for all".
Diplomats and staff of diplomatic missions from the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Denmark, and Israel observed IDAHOBIT by raising pride flags and saying "Love Is Love" in their respective languages.
A release from the office of the British Deputy High Commission noted that the engagement was a joint collaboration between the missions "to reiterate the need for a world where everyone is free and safe to play a full, active and equal part in society, without fear of violence, discrimination or stigma, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics".
On Friday, the diplomatic missions will use their social media handles to highlight the importance of LGBTQ+ rights and their activities in the past year to advance LGBTQ+ engagement.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:17 IST